Podcast host Joe Rogan revealed he wasn't mad about Bud Light's partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and he found the backlash "kind of funny," even sipping a can of the beer on the show Wednesday.

Beer company Anheuser-Busch set social media ablaze last week after it celebrated the transgender activist's "365 Days of Girlhood" by sending specialized cans of Bud Light to Mulvaney.

"What they’re doing is just spreading the brand to an extra group of people. Why, if something is good, do you give a f–k who’s got it?" Rogan asked on Wednesday's "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Rogan responded to the backlash by cracking open a can of Bud Light for himself and his guest Sam Tallent. "We're going to be allies," he joked.

The podcast host mockingly questioned if there would've been boycotts if Antifa aligned themselves with a certain product.

"Like, would we do this with cheesecake? You know what I’m saying? Like, if there was like a bomb a-- cheesecake and all of a sudden, you know, some radical group like Antifa really got into the cheesecake. Would we be like, ‘f–- this’?" he mocked.

Rogan said he found singer Kid Rock using Bud Light cans for target practice amusing as well.

"On the other hand, I love Kid Rock’s video because I love that kind of thinking — not even that I agree with it," Rogan said. "I like wild people. I like raising hell, man."

Rogan speculated the fierce reaction from critics was because they felt the company was caving to the "woke agenda," while Tallent countered there was no such thing.

Admitting he thought the move was "silly and transparent" at first, Rogan questioned why people weren't outraged by more important issues.

He referenced how Congress is trying to ban TikTok as one example of a more important issue that deserved outrage.

"How is [Bud Light paying Mulvaney] the big deal?" Rogan asked. "I think it’s goofy. Because I think that person’s goofy. But if you want to hire a goofy person, like, who gives a s–t. It’s kind of hilarious when someone says ‘365 days of womanhood!’"

"It was also just a can with that person’s face on it. That’s all it was," he continued. "It wasn’t like something they were selling."

Anheuser-Busch has seen its value nosedive roughly $5 billion since Bud Light’s polarizing partnership with the influencer emerged, although it's unclear whether that will continue or if its numbers will stabilize.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.