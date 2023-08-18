Podcaster Joe Rogan slammed climate activists Wednesday, arguing that their methods would restrict American life while failing to save the planet.

Rogan spoke with former CIA officer Mike Baker about the uneven playing field between America and China on a recent episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. Both agreed that America’s home-grown liberal activists serve as a fifth column for foreign spies, especially those who advocate reorienting American society to prevent climate change.

"China has so much influence on America, it's crazy how different the playing field is between what we're allowed to do - like, Americans can't own businesses in China, they can't own land in China, they can't buy property - but China can do all those things here," Rogan said. "They can influence our universities, they bring their students over here, their students siphon up data and information and oftentimes get caught, it’s kind of crazy."

Baker recalled during the War on Terror how "the terrorists were using our open society against us" and suggested that China is merely doing the same.

One example Baker gave was how "China produces more carbon than all the developed nations combined."

Rogan responded this fact is "very important to talk about when people are talking about going green," because "the amount of impact that would happen, even if the United States went to zero carbon output, you’re not going to put a dent in what’s happening to the world, because most of it is coming from China and India."

Rogan went on to slam policies pushed on Americans that would lower their own quality of life dramatically, while having little impact on the world as a whole.

"So all this s--- about ‘Don’t eat meat, because we’re going to save the world,’ you’re not saving jack s---," Rogan warned. "I don’t understand where that message is coming from or why there’s not a nuanced perspective where people are taking into account all these other variables."

Baker then suggested that the Chinese regime uses U.S. activist groups to influence American politics to benefit China.

One aspect of American politics he found fascinating was how "we're trying to do two things that are completely opposed to each other, stop fossil fuels and also keep critical minerals from the ground that we're going to need to pursue green energy, that part is amazing."

Rogan responded by observing that "part of the problem" with green energy is that "it's not really green because you do have to mine, and when you do mine, there’s consequences."

