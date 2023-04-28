Podcaster Joe Rogan and his guest, fellow comedian Dave Smith, torched President Biden Thursday for the 'bitch move' of using Vice President Kamala Harris to protect himself.

Biden announced on Tuesday that he and Harris will seek re-election in 2024 to "finish the job." The president has been dogged by grim polls, such as one cited by CNN anchor John King who noted, "When 74 percent of Americans think the country is heading the wrong way it’s hard for the boss to say 'give me four more years.' This is a giant challenge for the president."

Rogan and Smith also expressed their surprise that Biden would continue to run, speculating that's why he chose to keep Harris as his vice president.

"The fact that he's running again is so wild, when you watch him talk, the fact that there's no leadership that can find a solution to this, because there really is no solution," Rogan observed.

Smith speculated that Biden has "perhaps brilliantly insulated himself by making Kamala Harris his vice president," suggesting the mindset is that Democrats see him as less risky than Harris, "They're like, ‘Well, we can't have her!’"

"It's amazing. It's a good move - I mean, it's kind it's kind of a b**** move, though, it's kind of like those headliner comics who bring terrible openers," Rogan said.

They joked about how following Harris would be easy when her public speaking is so terrible. "Time is like time, it just passes, and time is something that we're all aware of," Rogan said, mocking Harris’ infamous word salads.

Smith said that he often feels disbelief at Biden and Harris' public performances, saying they're so bad it seems like an act, "Sometimes you'll see it and you're like, 'Alright, you're doing a thing here, like, this isn't real… Is this a strategy of some sort to just say nothing and like sound as dumb as possible? Because you can't be this dumb.'"

Rogan pointed out that despite both of them having experience being in front of audiences, "We would never be able to understand the kind of pressure that must be on a person who is deeply unqualified for the job," recounting how Biden chose Harris as his running mate after declaring he would only choose a Black woman.

He added later that while he can sympathize for people wanting more representation in various jobs, he warned that when it comes to such powerful and influential roles, "it has got to be a meritocracy."

Smith replied that the very idea that representation must be forced rather than won through merit in itself has a "weird prejudice built into that idea" because one would be assuming those people cannot achieve such roles on their own.