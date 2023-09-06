Podcast giant Joe Rogan and liberal comedian Bill Maher butted heads over whether President Biden or former President Trump is "worse" to hold office on Saturday's installment of "The Joe Rogan Experience."

The conversation began with Maher complaining about how Biden "goes along" with the "woke nonsense" like the indoctrination of gender ideology on children.

"He doesn't want to fight that wing of his party. He can't afford to have a battle on the left. So that's my big issue with him. I know you have others," Maher said.

"Well, my biggest issue is he lies a lot," Rogan responded.

"Well certainly not more than Trump," Maher retorted.

"Um," Rogan pondered.

"Oh, please. C'mon, man," Maher exclaimed.

BILL MAHER KNOCKS COLBERT, OTHER LATE-NIGHT HOSTS FOR PANDERING TO LIBERAL FANS: ‘THOSE GUYS DON'T HAVE TAKES'

Rogan said Biden and Trump "both lie" but asserted the current president is "mentally compromised."

"I think there's something wrong, and I think it's clear," Rogan said.

"As if the other guy isn't," Maher shot back.

"Well, OK. He speaks much clearer," Rogan continued. "He might be crazy… but still doesn't take away from the fact that there's something wrong with Biden. Like he makes up words, he stumbles through things, It seems like he doesn't know where he is half the time."

BILL MAHER COMPARES WOKE LIBERALS TO KKK ON JOE ROGAN SHOW: THEY SEE RACE ‘FIRST AND FOREMOST’

"Well, again, we're living in a world where perfect is not on the menu," Maher responded. "These are the choices we're going to have. This is going to be who's running next time. You're going to have, yes, a doddering old man."

Rogan then asked Maher if he thought Biden was going to "make it" to the 2024 election, telling his guest "I'm not convinced." Maher conceded Biden "might not" but also said the same about Trump.

They quickly pivoted to both presidential frontrunners' physical appearances, with Rogan referring to Biden as "skeletal thin" and "frail."

"I'll give you this point. Trump looks a lot and sounds a lot more hearty and robust and healthy. That's true," Maher conceded. "He's a city roach… the worse things he eats, the stronger he gets. You cannot kill him."

"He's also the only guy that didn't noticeably age the moment he got into the White House," Rogan said.

"No, we did! We aged when he was in office," Maher joked. "He was fine. You're right. He didn't look like he aged, he always looks the same. But he's a criminal. And he's crazy. And he's stupid. And crazy and stupid are two different things."

BILL MAHER TELLS VIVEK RAMASWAMY ‘YOU REALLY COULD GO FAR’ IN GOP PRIMARY: ‘YOU’RE SUCH A LIKABLE GUY'

"Stupid is like ‘Frederick Douglass is alive.’ Or ‘the stealth bomber is literally invisible.’ right? Or 'nobody knew health care was hard to solve.' That's just stupid. He's very stupid," Maher said paraphrasing Trump's past remarks. "Crazy is like, 'It's important that the crowd at my inauguration was the biggest ever and I'm going to make an issue of this for the first two weeks of my presidency despite photographic evidence to the contrary.'"

Maher continued, "You know, he's not he's not being charged in these trials because he's a liar. They purposely didn't do that… It's not illegal to lie to the American people. And of course, he did lie and continues to lie. He still hasn't conceded the election, which he plainly lost. He's charged with actual crimes."

After going over the various charges against the former president, Maher stressed to Rogan how Trump "tried every possible way to steal this election" between the courts, state legislatures and pressuring Vice President Mike Pence.

"I mean, you can't really believe that this guy is not worse than Joe Biden," Maher said. "I agree Biden is not a great president. And the Hunter Biden stuff… is a scandal that stinks to the high heavens. If you think that in any way compares to what Trump tried to do, you just cannot tell unlike things apart."

"And you're saying this just based on what happened after the election. Just that stuff," Rogan followed.

"Yes. That's the criminal part, yes," Maher replied, later telling Rogan, "I mean, it's insane that you can't let go of the idea that you can't be seen as a loser... It all comes back to- he's a clinical case of malignant narcissism… The idea that he could be president again, as opposed to Joe Biden. Again, Joe Biden, not my first choice, not my 100th choice, but the other guy is a crazy, stupid criminal."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.