Podcaster Joe Rogan and rapper Ice Cube discussed the cause behind Bud Light's disastrous alliance with Dylan Mulvaney, a TikTok influencer who identifies as transgender.

Ice Cube argued that Americans should be asking who within Bud Light’s corporate structure was responsible for asking Dylan Mulvaney, a TikTok influencer who identifies as transgender, to promote the beer.

"Who controls Bud Light? That’s the question. Why would they make a dumb decision like that. Are they trying to ruin Bud Light? And why would they want to ruin Bud Light? Are they trying to take down some of our most iconic American brands?" rapper O’Shea "Ice Cube" Jackson asked on The Joe Rogan Experience.

ICE CUBE BASHES AI DURING INTERVIEW WITH CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: ‘WORST S--T EVER’

Rogan said that Americans are tired of woke politics taking over their lives.

"People are sick of this s--t. They’re sick of social things like that, that are controversial getting stuffed in your face, where you have to accept. People are like, ‘I don’t want to accept it.’"

"Politics really shouldn’t be in someone’s beer mug," Ice Cube added.

Rogan also claimed that Bud Light’s failure was a misguided business decision that was never intended to anger Bud Light fans. The real problem, Rogan said, was that Bud Light corporate is out of touch with its customer base.

"They don’t know any real people. They don’t know regular people," Rogan said. "They have no idea that if you take a brand [like] Bud Light which is known for blue-collar drinking people that like to f---ing watch football and drink Bud Light, then all of a sudden you have this mentally ill person who’s just an attention w---e," Rogan said, referring to Mulvaney.

Singer Kid Rock used several Bud Light cans as target practice in April, just days after Mulvaney’s video promoting the beer brand went viral online. "F--- Bud Light and f--- Anheuser-Busch! Have a terrific day," the singer said to the camera after he shot and destroyed beer cans with an intense burst of gunfire.

ICE CUBE SAYS RECORD INDUSTRY USES 'SOCIAL ENGINEERING' IN RAP TO ENCOURAGE CRIMINALITY, CONTROL SOCIETY

"Once Kid Rock shoots your cans, you got real problems," Rogan said.

Ice Cube pointed out that Bud Light’s decision has hurt its regular employees the most.

"Who's getting hurt in this whole thing? Is it the Bud Light brass? Would their bonuses be affected? Would their checks and salaries be affected?" the rapper asked.

"Bunch of middle class guys are paying the price cause [you] got distribution centers, guys that deliver the beer nobody want[s]. Now, they’re out of a job. Now, you’re really attacking the middle class by making a brand that’s so big take a hit like that," Ice Cube added.

Anheuser-Busch did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News’ Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.