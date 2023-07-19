Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are officially divorcing, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Manganiello, 46, filed the paperwork in an LA County court Wednesday. He listed their date of separation as July 2.

The "Magic Mike" star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the legal grounds for their divorce.

An order was also requested for both spouses to share financial information, including "current income and expenses, and community and separate property, assets and debts."

The filing comes after the couple announced their plans to go their separate ways in a joint statement issued earlier this week.

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they told Page Six.

The divorce documents also specified a prenuptial agreement had been arranged prior to their marriage on Nov. 17, 2015.

"Miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects" were listed by Manganiello (the petitioner) as separate property.

"Earnings and accumulations of Petitioner before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation," docs also stated. "There are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Prenuptial Agreement."

Attorney's fees and costs will be payable by both the petitioner and the respondent.

Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 46, first met at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2014.

Vergara attended the event with her then-fiance, Nick Loeb.