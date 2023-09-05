Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, according to court documents.

Court documents reviewed by Fox News Digital show that Jonas filed for divorce from the "Game of Thrones" star on Tuesday.

Representatives for Jonas and Turner did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The couple was married in 2019 in a surprise wedding at Las Vegas' Little White Wedding Chapel before holding a formal wedding in France the following month.

Jonas and Turner have two children: Willa, 3, and a 1-year-old daughter whose name they have yet to reveal.

The couple also recently sold the Miami mansion they bought in 2021.

Jonas and Turner got engaged in 2017, a year after the two met after he messaged her on Instagram.

"We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time," Turner told Harper's Bazaar UK in 2019. "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

This is a developing story.