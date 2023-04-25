Joe Biden was George Santos before George Santos was George Santos.

Think about what’s happened to America since Joe Biden became President.

Gas was $2.40 in January 2021, when Biden was sworn in. Today it’s $3.67

A gallon of milk was $3.32. Its most recent price was $4.36. The price of coffee was $1.24 a pound. Today it’s $1.91

Wait to you get your air conditioning bills this summer.

Two years ago, 44 percent of the American people thought the country was on the right track. Today it’s 25 percent. In 2001, when George Bush was President, 49 percent of the American people felt their children’s generation would be better off than they were. Today, that number has plunged to 21 percent.

Everything that’s supposed to go down has gone up, and everything that’s supposed to go up has gone down under Joe Biden. That’s not a strong track record from which to launch a bid for re-election.

But Biden’s problems run deeper. He’s got the Midas Touch in reverse. He bumbles everything he touches.

He said our southern border was closed, but it’s not. He said inflation was transitory, but it isn’t. He said the Taliban wouldn’t take over Afghanistan, but they did.

He said he wouldn’t mandate vaccines, and then he did. He said he wouldn’t raise taxes on people making less than $400,000 – but he did. He said his $3.5 trillion spending spree cost nothing, but it doesn’t.

He said the Chinese spy balloon didn’t spy on us, but it did. At least he called it Chinese.

On issue after issue, Joe Biden is proving he was never qualified for this job. Face it, He was never cut out to be the president of the United States. When someone has been a Senator for 40 years, there’s one thing you know for sure. They’re better at talking than they are at doing.

But Joe Biden isn’t so good at talking anymore, is he?

He said that he was arrested in South Africa, that he used to drive 18-wheel trucks, that he was the first in his family to go to college, and that he visited the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh after the shooting there; he said his house burned down with his wife inside it, that he was raised in the Puerto Rican community of Delaware, that he was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy, that his great grandpop was a coal miner. None of that is true.

Joe Biden was George Santos before George Santos was George Santos.

Here’s what is true:

His anti-gas, anti-oil energy policies have helped Russia and Saudi Arabia. His military policies have helped the Taliban. His border policies have helped illegal immigrants and enriched drug cartels. He doesn’t do these things on purpose. He does these things because he’s Joe Biden – a man whose judgment in both foreign and domestic policy is almost always wrong.

He also will be 82-years-old in November next year. We all love old people. But it’s too risky for our country to have a president who would be 82-86 years old if he wins a second term, especially if Kamala Harris is the Vice President. I have witnessed the physical and mental toll it takes to be president. I know the stamina the job requires. Joe Biden doesn’t have it.

If I were the Democrats, the last thing I would want is for Biden to run unopposed for the nomination. Common sense says they need an insurance policy of he stumbles, or if the economy sinks into recession. Putting all their eggs into an 82-year-old basket is high risk. If Biden has the stamina, let him prove it and be tested in a primary. If he prevails, so be it. He and the Democrat Party will be stronger for it.

The 2024 election is shaping up to be a moment when Republicans can run against an exceptionally weak incumbent. The GOP has its own internal issues to settle. But there may be no bigger gift to Republicans than running against the current president.

