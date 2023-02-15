Joanna Gaines' love life could have turned out very differently if she ended up with "Hot John."

Joanna and husband Chip Gaines appeared on Tuesday's episode of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" where she revealed that she initially was interested in her husband's roommate when they first met.

During that time, she worked at her father's tire shop when "Hot John" — Chip's roommate — visited the store for new tires. The interior designer recalled her co-workers trying to set her up with him.

"I got the courage to get up out of my office. I walk towards the waiting room and John and I make eye contact. But I'm not really gifted in any conversation. So I look at him and I'm like, 'Now what?' And so instead of going to the waiting room, I walk straight outside, like I was going to take a smoke break or something," Joanna told Fallon.

As Joanna made her way outside, she stumbled upon her future husband, Chip.

"Unlike her, I'm incredible at eye contact," Chip chimed in. "I always have a one-liner planned for any occasion where you might meet one of the most beautiful women on the planet. You must have that back pocket line ready to rock. So she walked right past Hot John, thankfully, right into the loving arms [of me]."

Hyping his friend and former roommate up, Chip said, "John's tall, dark and handsome. I was sort of shorter, redder and frumpier."

Later on during the talk show, Joanna and Chip joked about having their sixth baby, which prompted the crowd to burst into the chant, "Number six, number six, number six!"

Joanna married Chip Gaines, her "Fixer Upper" co-star, in 2003. The couple share five children: Drake, 17, Ella, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie, 12, and Crew, 4.