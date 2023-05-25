Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo underwent foot surgery in March after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to The Athletic.

Garoppolo arrived at the Raiders’ facility in mid-March to sign his contract, a three-year, $72.75 million deal that included $45 million in guaranteed money, but his physical held up the process.

The Raiders didn’t like what they saw in Garoppolo’s foot, which was broken during a San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Miami Dolphins.

Garoppolo’s injury led to the emergence of Brock Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft who led the 49ers to two postseason wins.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Garoppolo could’ve gotten surgery when he initially fractured it, but the 49ers’ medical staff didn’t believe it was necessary. The Raiders’ staff thought he needed it.

Garoppolo and the Raiders agreed on a contract, and he was introduced as the next quarterback in Sin City after former Raiders QB Derek Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints.

NFL STAR DAVANTE ADAMS DOESN'T SEE ‘EYE-TO-EYE’ WITH RAIDERS' VISION FOR OFFENSE

After his introduction, where Garoppolo explained his excitement and determination to win in Las Vegas, he underwent surgery.

Now, the big question is whether Garoppolo will be ready for the season. Head coach Josh McDaniels didn’t seem too concerned about Garoppolo's status.

"We don’t play a game for 100 days," he said, via The Associated Press. "Everything that’s happened since we signed Jimmy, we knew ahead of time.

"Our preference is not to push it and rush anybody back at this point in time."

Garoppolo is being held out of OTAs, and he could be held out entirely until July when training camp begins.

With Jarrett Stidham also moving on from the Raiders and signing with the Denver Broncos, the Raiders have veteran Brian Hoyer as Garoppolo’s backup for the 2023 season. Aidan O’Connell and Chase Garbers are also on the depth chart.

In his ninth NFL season last year, his sixth with the 49ers, Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions during the 10 games he started. Trey Lance initially beat him out during a training camp battle, but he quickly returned to the starting role after Lance suffered a season-ending injury.