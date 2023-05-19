Country music singer Jimmie Allen is "publicly" apologizing to his estranged pregnant wife for "humiliating her with my affair" after his former manager sued him for alleged sexual abuse.

On Thursday, Allen took to Instagram to share a statement, apologizing to Alexis Gale and their two children: Naomi, 3, and Zara, 1.

Allen also apologized to his oldest son, Aadyn, 8, who he has from a previous relationship.

"I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all," Allen said in his social media statement.

"I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I'm working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me," Allen continued.

Allen said that the industry he works in is full of "temptations" that "can cripple you and ruin everything you've built."

He said he is "ashamed" that he "wasn't strong enough to withstand them."

"I challenge everyone to seek help when they need it. Do not be afraid of your weakness, surround yourself with people that WILL help you," Allen concluded. He turned the comments off on his post.

Allen's public apology comes one week after his former day-to-day manager filed a lawsuit against the singer, accusing him of sexually abusing her for a year and half while she was working with him. Allen has denied the allegations, which he calls "deeply troubling," and claims the relationship was consensual.

The lawsuit was filed in Tennessee federal court on May 11, claiming the "Don’t You Wanna Know" singer "manipulated and used his power over Plaintiff’s job to sexually harass and abuse her," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

After allegedly sexually harassing the plaintiff – known only as Jane Doe – for nearly a year, Allen allegedly raped her following a dinner they attended after the taping of an "American Idol" episode in March 2021, the documents allege.

Allen’s other alleged abuses included grabbing her breasts and bottom and putting his hands down her pants in public without her consent, raping her while choking her and videotaping encounters without telling her, the documents claim.

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital through his lawyer, Allen said: "It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever."

"I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship – one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely."

"Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives," the statement continued. "The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."

Last month, Allen and his wife announced they were separating and also expecting their third child together. Allen and Gale tied the knot in May 2021.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," Allen, 37, wrote on his Instagram. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

He added, "Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time."

