Jimmie Allen filed two separate counterclaims Thursday against women who have accused the country music star of sexual assault.

Allen insisted the sexual encounters were both consensual in court documents filed in Tennessee federal court and obtained by Fox News Digital.

The first woman, who worked as the country singer's day-to-day manager, accused Allen of raping her in 2021 and subsequently sexually harassing her over the next 18 months. However, Allen claimed the two began a consensual sexual relationship in 2021.

"Throughout the relationship, sexual encounters were initiated by both Allen and Doe," the counterclaim stated. "The relationship continued until the fall of 2022 when Allen ended the relationship to focus on repairing his relationship with his wife."

The second woman accused Allen of raping her while she visited the "Big In A Small Town" singer at a Las Vegas hotel in the summer of 2022 while he was in Sin City for a bowling tournament. The Jane Doe claimed Allen had also videoed the encounter without her permission.

In his counterclaim, obtained by Fox News Digital, Allen insisted the sexual encounter was consensual and that he had the woman's permission to video.

"As a result of numerous false allegations, I have engaged with a legal team to proceed with an appropriate course of action to protect my reputation and refute these claims that have caused severe damage to my family, mental health, and business," Allen told Fox News Digital in a statement. "I’ve taken a couple months before publicly responding to these claims, because I wanted to fix my family first."

"This situation has caused me great humiliation, and I felt it was necessary to seek professional help," he explained. "For years, I have dealt with racism and harmful threats solely because I am a Black man in the country music industry, and this situation has only amplified that. As the son and brother of rape victims, and the father of daughters, these false claims are extremely hurtful to me and everyone around me."

Allen continued: "These false allegations have caused me to lose a vast number of business and endorsement opportunities that I worked extremely hard for. These false allegations have also not only harmed me, but have caused severe financial damage to my band, my team, and their families."

"As the legal process runs its course, I look forward to the opportunity to clear my name," he said. "I am forever thankful for those who have stood by me and helped me share the truth. My team and I look forward to putting this behind us and getting back to the music."

A representative for both unnamed women criticized the counterclaim, telling Fox News Digital the "concerning trend" of targeting victims with "spurious litigation" is "common."

"We’ve reviewed the recent filings from Allen’s legal team and they’re what we’d expect – claims that all his encounters with Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 were consensual," Elizabeth Fegan told Fox News Digital. "We’re eager to show the court abundant evidence to the contrary, which we believe will prove that Jimmie Allen is a serial abuser and should be held accountable for his actions."

"It is becoming increasingly common for perpetrators to countersue their victims, claiming defamation," the statement added. "This is a concerning trend, one designed to convince victims that if they speak out, they will be the target of spurious litigation."

The lawsuits, filed in May and June, came as Allen was expecting his third child with wife, Alexis. The two married in 2020 and are already parents to two daughters; Zara and Naomi.

"The divorce case is still pending, as my wife and I are working to resolve things together as a family," Allen told People magazine in a statement Thursday.

Allen made history for being the first Black artist to launch his career with a No. 1 single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his song "Best Shot" in 2018 from his debut record "Mercury Lane." The Delaware-native’s career took off with subsequent country hits like "Make Me Want To" and "Freedom Was a Highway" with Brad Paisley.

He was nominated for best new artist at the 2022 Grammy Awards. He won new male artist of the year at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards and new artist of the year at the Country Music Association Awards the same year.

He’s also competed on "Dancing With The Stars" and was a co-host alongside Dolly Parton and Gabby Barrett at the 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.