First Lady Jill Biden discussed safe sex, condoms, and dating practices during a youth empowerment event in Nairobi, Kenya.

Biden discussed safe sex, condom use, and birth control on Saturday during the Shujaaz Konnect Festival, which is a youth empowerment event.

"These are issues that really all people need to talk about and yet, somehow, they don’t, and the consequences of not talking about it are so dire," Biden said after discussing safe sex, birth control, and condom use at the event. "So I love seeing the young people here."

One tent at the event had a questionnaire meant to start discussions, which read "What would you say if I told you I had a condom in my pocket right now?"

"And this is the first time they’re meeting?" Biden said while laughing,

"I’m surprised you don’t start with like, ‘What’s your biggest achievement?’ rather than, ‘I have a condom in my pocket,’" Biden added.

The MTV Staying Alive Foundation and the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief collaborated to host the event, meant on teaching young Kenyans on how to avoid contracting HIV.

The first lady was in Namibia and Kenya to promote the program, in addition to another program which helps woman as well as young people gain skills that will help them in developing a business.

