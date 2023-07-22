The grandson of former President John F. Kennedy denounced Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 2024 White House bid, calling his candidacy an "embarrassment" and a "vanity project," while endorsing President Joe Biden's 2024 run.

"President John F. Kennedy is my grandfather. And his legacy is important," Jack Schlossberg, the son of U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy, said in a video posted Friday on Instagram. "It's about a lot more than Camelot and conspiracy theories. It's about public service and courage."

The 30-year-old said that President Biden "shares his grandfather's vision for America" and is the "greatest progressive president we've ever had."

"It’s about civil rights, the Cuban Missile Crisis and landing a man on the moon. Joe Biden shares my grandfather’s vision for America, that we do things not because they are easy, but because they are hard. And he is in the middle of becoming the greatest progressive president we’ve ever had," he continued.

Schlossberg touted President Biden's track record, claiming that Biden ended the COVID-19 pandemic and ended former President Donald Trump.

"Under Biden, we’ve added 13 million jobs. Unemployment is at its lowest in 60 years. Biden passed the largest investment in infrastructure since the New Deal, and the largest investment in green energy ever," Schlossberg said. "He’s appointed more federal judges than any president since my grandfather. He ended our longest war. He ended the COVID pandemic, and he ended Donald Trump."

The Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School graduate said that the Biden agenda are the "issues that matter."

"And if my cousin Bobby Kennedy Jr. Cared about any of them, he would support Joe Biden too," Schlossberg said. "Instead, he's trading in on Camelot, celebrity conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame."

RFK jr.'s cousin continued to condemn his family member, saying that he has "no idea" why anyone thinks he should be president.

"I’ve listened to him. I know him," Schlossberg said. "I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president."

RFK's cousin said his candidacy is an "embarrassment" and a "vanity project."

"What I do know is his candidacy is an embarrassment. Let’s not be distracted again, by somebody’s vanity project. I am excited to vote for Joe Biden in my state’s primary and again in the general election, and I hope you will too."