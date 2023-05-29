Aaron Rodgers is already getting a feel for what it's like to play professional sports in New York before he even takes the field this season after a video of him dancing at a Taylor Swift concert went viral over the weekend.

But Jets’ defensive end John Franklin-Myers thinks it’s "weird."

Rodgers attended the "Eras Tour" show at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night with longtime friend and actor Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller.

AARON RODGERS SPOTTED AT TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERT AT METLIFE STADIUM, HOME OF HIS NEW JETS

Video of Rodgers dancing to Swift’s 2014 hit "Shake It Off" began circulating on social media and caught the attention of Franklin-Myers, who playfully called out the fan that captured the moment.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Sebastian Joseph-Day responded to the tweet, pointing out that Rodgers has "rhythm."

A four-time league MVP, Rodgers has fully embraced the experience of playing in New York.

He’s been spotted with teammates at playoff games for the New York Rangers and New York Knicks and said in an interview earlier this month that the experience feels like "the first day of school."

​​"I’m having a blast. I am having an absolute blast. It’s been so fun," he said on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Everything is new. It’s like the first day of school every day… Everything’s new and exciting and fun. I’m just pinching myself a lot of days. I just can’t believe it’s real sometimes. So, it’s been a dream for sure just to be here."

Rodgers' arrival in New York brings hope that the Jets will be able to snap a 12-year playoff drought.

But before the reality of his first season with the Jets unfolds, Rodgers is certainly making the most of his new environment.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and Joe Morgan contributed to this report.