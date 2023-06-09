Every football fan looks forward to Tuesday nights from mid-August to early September — that's when HBO's "Hard Knocks" goes behind the scenes at an NFL training camp.

Throughout the entire offseason, the biggest story has easily been Aaron Rodgers' trade to the New York Jets, so who wouldn't want to see what their camp looks like?

The Jets, however, want no part of being featured on the program.

"I know there's several teams that would love for ‘Hard Knocks’ to be in their building — we're just not one of them," head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday.

The bad news for the Jets is that the NFL may force their hand.

Teams are exempt from being on the program if they either have a first-year head coach, have made the playoffs in the past two seasons or have appeared on "Hard Knocks" within the decade.

Saleh is entering his third season, the Jets haven't made the playoffs since 2010, and that was also the last time they were featured on the show. So since they don't meet the requirements to be excused, they may have no choice.

The New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders are the other three teams in which the criteria do not apply.

It is rather odd that a team has not yet been selected — it was announced in March 2022 that the Detroit Lions would be featured that summer. However, in 2021, the Dallas Cowboys didn't get the official nod until July of that year.

The Jets have been running a similar version of their own "Hard Knocks" show with a YouTube series called "Flight" since 2021.