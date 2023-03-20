The New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers have yet to strike a deal on a trade involving quarterback Aaron Rodgers, even after the four-time MVP revealed his intentions to play for Gang Green in 2023.

While the NFL world awaits any movement on the deal, former Philadelphia Eagles team president Joe Banner told the New York Post on Saturday that the Jets have the leverage in negotiations.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"For me, the Jets can wait without any risk or consequence," Banner told the paper. "The Packers, by waiting, risk that, for some reason, the Jets would not be interested, and then they have no one [to trade with], which really ruins their team for two, probably three years.

"Believing the Jets will do something that will reflect impatience is not leverage. That’s just hoping they’re stupid. Leverage is putting the Packers in a position where they could lose the only interested team, which creates a complete disaster for them."

Banner believes the Packers are in a tough predicament and cannot take Rodgers back even if they tried. That is why he said New York should not offer a first-round pick for him.

CJ GARDNER-JOHNSON AGREES TO 1-YEAR DEAL WITH LIONS AFTER SUPER BOWL APPEARANCE WITH EAGLES

"If I’m the Jets, I’m getting him for as little as I can, and I am absolutely not putting a one at risk, no matter what," he said.

"Why put a one on the table when all you’re gaining is getting him a little bit sooner maybe? The Packers have to cave at some point."

New York’s situation at quarterback is not getting any better either. The team benched Zach Wilson in the middle of last season to go with Mike White and even started Joe Flacco in some games.

Rodgers made his intentions clear last week.

"At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday, I made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," he told Pat McAfee.

Rodgers called the decision "bittersweet," but added that there are no hard feelings between him and Green Bay.

"Nobody’s bled green and gold like me. I mean, I love that city," he said. "I love those fans. I love that region."