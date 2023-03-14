The New York Jets are in the midst of acquiring one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets.

Gang Green and Allen Lazard have reportedly agreed on a four-year deal worth $44 million.

Lazard just set career-highs in receptions (60) and receiving yards (788) with the Green Bay Packers, and although he's never put up WR1 numbers, that didn't stop Rodgers from reportedly telling the Jets to bring him in.

Rodgers apparently gave the Jets a "wish list" of free agents for the Jets to acquire should he head to New York, and Lazard was one of them.

Lazard was the Packers' second receiver for most of his time in Green Bay behind Davante Adams, but Lazard's role stepped up a notch when the Packers sent Adams to Las Vegas.

The receiver was undrafted out of Iowa State in 2018, but has been a consistent starter over the last three seasons – in his 40 games played since the start of the 2020 season, he has started in all but three of them.

Rodgers also reportedly told the Jets he would like to play with longtime teammate Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis and Odell Beckham Jr.

The Jets met with Rodgers last week in California, and owner Woody Johnson reportedly came away excited from that meeting.

As for the Packers' side of things, this means that rising sophomore Christian Watson is the top receiver in Green Bay for now. He struggled to start off his rookie season, all beginning with a wide-open 75-yard touchdown that was dropped. However, in his final eight games, he had 31 catches for 523 yards and eight total touchdowns.

Sure, that was mostly with Rodgers, but Jordan Love and Watson did have a nice connection when Rodgers left a game early with injury, as Love found Watson for a 63-yard touchdown on his very first pass to him.

At the very least, Lazard reunites with his former offensive coordinator in Nathaniel Hackett, who now holds that role with New York. At the most, he'll continue to be a future Hall of Famer's favorite target.