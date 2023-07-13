New York Jets players are set to begin reporting to training camp in just over a week, but there have been questions about whether one of the anchors of the Jets' defense, Quinnen Williams, would show up at the team's facility later this month.

On Thursday, the Jets' front office put an end to those questions by reportedly signing the All-Pro defensive tackle to a long-term contract extension. Williams agreed to a four-year deal worth $96 million, with $66 million in guarantees, ESPN reported.

Williams, 25, who had one year remaining on his rookie contract, is now tied to the franchise through the 2027 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Williams did not participate in the Jets' voluntary workouts earlier this offseason, as the two sides worked to hammer out the details of a deal.

As other top defensive tackles signed massive extensions, Williams took to social media to express his frustration.

RAY ROMANO CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT JETS AMID HYPE: 'I’M TRYING NOT TO GET TOO SUCKED INTO IT'

In May, Williams removed the Jets from his Twitter bio amid contract negotiations. He restored the Jets to his bio on Thursday.

The Jets also re-signed Williams' brother, linebacker Quincy Williams, to a three-year deal this offseason.

The Jets brass had expressed optimism throughout contract talks. In early June, coach Robert Saleh said, "It's going to get done. He'll be here for camp, he'll be ready to roll, and once he is, I'm sure he'll be the same guy he was a year ago."

The Jets had one of the better defensive units in the NFL last season, finishing in the top four in yards allowed.

Williams had a standout season in 2012, finishing the year with 12 sacks. He was named to the Pro Bowl and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2022.