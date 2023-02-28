The new film "Jesus Revolution" has smashed expectations, more than doubling industry estimations and garnering rave reviews from moviegoers.

The faith-based Lionsgate film was forecasted to earn around $6 or $7 million in ticket sales but walked away from the weekend box office in third place with more than $15 million. The film earned a stellar $6, 272 per theater, according to Box Office Mojo.

Despite mixed critic reviews, the movie was awarded an A+ CinemaScore and a 99% Rotten Tomatoes from the general audience. This is the fourth film from director Jon Erwin that has received an A+ CinemaScore, following "American Underdog," "I Can Only Imagine" and "Woodlawn."

"Jon Erwin has now achieved four A+ CinemaScores, more than any other filmmaker since we have been compiling data. For a director to achieve that accomplishment once is a rarity. But to hit that mark four times is not only an incredible distinction -- it’s unprecedented," CinemaScore President Harold Mintz told Collider.

One audience member said that while many Christian-centric movies do not appeal to many Americans everyone should find the film enjoyable as a piece of American history.

"Well done! An inspiring, encouraging story that was honestly and transparently told!" audience member Patrice H said.

Viewer Aimee also left an extremely positive review, writing "I loved it. I cried and laughed. I felt overwhelmed with Joy. It was clean and wholesome."

According to Deadline, the film likely exceeded box office factors due to a confluence of factors, including word of mouth through church and university screenings, in addition to contemporary Christian artists.

Box office estimations also appeared to underestimate the star power of Kelsey Grammer, as well as Jonathan Roumie, a popular faith-basted actor who played Jesus in "The Chosen" franchise. Furthermore, it has been a long time since a Christian film got a wide theatrical release.

Comscore/Screen Engine’s PosTrak found that 74% of viewers bough their ticket the day of or the day before their respective showing. The film was also hit 97% positive on PostTrak, with females over 25 leading at 54%, males over 25 at 37%, females under 25 at 6% and males under 25 at 3%.

Deadline also reports that Lionsgate is already hearing about repeat business for the movie.

"Jesus Revolution" is the story of one young hippie's quest in the 1970s for belonging and liberation that leads not only to peace, love, and rock and roll, but that sets into motion a new counterculture crusade--a Jesus Movement--changing the course of history, according to the film’s official synopsis.

The film focuses on Pastor Greg Laurie decades earlier in his life, during the 1970s, as he meets a hippie street preacher named Lonnie Frisbee. The two eventually connect with Pastor Chuck Smith, played by Grammer.

Smith, who died in 2013, was the real-life pastor of Calvary Chapel in Costa Mesa. He played a role in the spiritual awakening that took place in Southern California in the 1960s and 1970s.