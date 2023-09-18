Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands and Penobscot Valley Maine, including the following areas, in Central Highlands Maine, Central Piscataquis and Southern Piscataquis. In Penobscot Valley Maine, Southern Penobscot. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Slow moving heavy rainfall over western Maine will slowly drift east into the watch area. Soils are saturated from recent heavy rainfall, small streams and creeks remain elevated from recent rains and this may lead to minor flooding. - For flood safety visit: http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&