JESSE WATTERS: This entire case is a sham. The only people more clueless than Bragg are his supporters…

It's pretty obvious. This is such a hit job. Democrats, they crossed the line, they know it and now the White House is in hiding.

TRUMP ALLIES SLAM HIS ARREST AS ATTACK ON RULE OF LAW: ‘A DARK DAY FOR OUR COUNTRY’

Binder has got to know what happens next. We're out for revenge now and they're not going to get away with this. Paul Sperry wrote a great piece in the Post today. It's open season on Democrats. Republican DAs and prosecutors now have the green light to take down top Democrats. Here's the difference: We don't have to trump up charges. Their crimes are clear.

Biden's brother, Jimmy the Chin, he's been accused of defrauding health care companies in Florida, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Alabama. It's a crime spree. Sounds like it's time for four grand juries. It's time for Republican AGs and Republican prosecutors in these states to open up investigations. How has Jimmy the Chin not already been indicted? He's a hot mess. And then you have the Clintons in Arkansas. That's the motherload. The Clinton Foundation has offices in Little Rock. That thing is one big grift machine.

Can a Republican DA in Arkansas look into Crooked's books? The foundation's an international conspiracy, money-laundering op. Why can't the Clintons get fingerprinted? Are all their ledgers clean? That's just local. Once Republicans take back the White House, are you ready? The president can sic the FCC on Nancy. Pelosi has been insider trading for decades right in our face.