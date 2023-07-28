Fox News host Jesse Watters delves into accusations the Biden family has offshore bank accounts Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The Biden family's net worth just tripled in value. James Comer, who's investigating the Biden family's corruption, said bank records indicated the Bidens took in $17 million in dirty overseas cash, but it looks like more bank records have come in, and we could be looking at a $50 million racket.

HUNTER BIDEN CONTRADICTS DAD'S CLAIM NOBODY IN FAMILY 'MADE MONEY FROM CHINA'

$50 million! Joe Biden bragged for decades that he was the poorest man in the Senate. How does someone without a business have $50 million? How does someone whose son doesn't have a real job at $50 million? How does someone who has two brothers who can't hold a job have $50 million? The only legit business we could find in the Biden family is Ashley Biden's sweatshirt company and I don't think she's made $50 million selling hoodies. This is exactly why we need an impeachment inquiry, because it's challenging unwinding 20 shell companies over ten years involving ten Bidens and $50 million. At least $50 million. Remember, we're only beginning to receive these subpoenaed bank records and "Primetime" is learning now that there are foreign bank records related to the Biden family offshore accounts. The Democrats accidentally produced the bombshell for us.

That's big. If you keep money in offshore accounts, it means you have a legit overseas business, which the Bidens don't. Or you're hiding money and dodging taxes. Remember Biden family bank transactions created a 170 suspicious activity reports. These are bank reports that generate themselves in-house to flag potential criminal activity. These offshore accounts could hold the key to this entire investigation.

