Fox News host Jesse Watters breaks down the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action in college admissions on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The Supreme Court has ended affirmative action. Universities can no longer accept or deny college applications based on race, but there's a loophole.

...

Affirmative action started in the '70s. The idea had good intentions: make it easier for minorities to get accepted into good schools, but while it got easier for Blacks and Latinos, it became harder for Asians and Whites.

At Harvard, a Black applicant, the cream of the crop, had a 56% chance to get accepted, while Whites and Asians with the same qualifications had just about a 15% chance. A Black applicant who's at the bottom half of his chart had a higher chance to get in than a top Asian or White student, and the Supreme Court ruled 6–3, that's unconstitutional racial discrimination prohibited by the Equal Protection clause, the 14th Amendment.

…

The Court didn't strike down diversity, it struck down discrimination. The Court merely said the Constitution doesn't allow racial quotas in admissions.