Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out media hypocrisy regarding government national security secrets being leaked on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Late '60s and Operation Rolling Thunder was in full swing, but as we were dropping bombs in Vietnam, we found out the government had been lying to us.

The Pentagon Papers leak sent shockwaves through the country, but nothing shook Americans more than when we found out our own government had us wired.

Now, another leak has come out of the Pentagon. Since early March, batches of highly classified military documents have been slowly dripping out online: our war secrets on Ukraine, Iran, North Korea and so many other countries have been just sitting out in an online gaming chat room for over a month, but the Pentagon only found out about it last week.

The media won't talk about how the Pentagon screwed up. This wasn't just some whistle-blower. This was a 21-year-old living with his parents who was flaunting America's secrets to his gaming buddies. Now, I don't know about you, but I wouldn't trust a 21-year-old Jesse Watters handling the Pentagon's documents. I have come a long way. Now, the Pentagon had their classified documents all up-for-grabs. You don't think Chinese spies saw them online before the Pentagon realized it? Now that the Pentagon screwed up, Biden's saying, "Ah, none of that's a big deal."