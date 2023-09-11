FOX News host Jesse Watters takes a dig at President Biden’s decision not to appear at 9/11 commemoration ceremonies at at any of the attack sites on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The Democrats’ biggest nightmare just happened. Joe Biden admitted he was sleepy. While in Vietnam, a reporter asked about the Chinese leader whose country bribed the Bidens millions and the president said, "I'm going to bed."

…

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST UPSET BY BIDEN'S AGE 'NARRATIVE': 'HE AIN'T DYING ANYTIME SOON'

The only thing worse Joe Biden could have said than, "I'm going to bed" was "I'm ‘The Big Guy.’" Biden just confirmed the country's doubts. He's not up for the job. It was clear the moment he took the stage in Vietnam that Biden was gassed and the White House staff pulled the plug mid-sentence.

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That moment symbolizes the late stages of the Biden presidency, and I do mean late stages. We are now in a stage where the president can no longer handle ceremonial duties. We'll explain the consequences of this momentarily.

Today, Joe Biden became the first president to not attend the 9/11 memorial in either New York, Washington or Shanksville. Joe Biden commemorated 9/11 from an airstrip in Alaska. The president used a refueling layover to honor this solemn day. 9/11 is a day that we never forget, but the president has already forgotten and the White House says 9/11, it's time to move on.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.