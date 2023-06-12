Fox News host Jesse Watters said on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Monday that, "if uncovered," Sen. Chuck Grassley's allegations about a Burisma executive who allegedly paid Joe Biden and Hunter Biden keeping 17 audio recordings of his conversations with them as an "insurance policy" could "sink" Joe Biden's presidency and candidacy.

JESSE WATTERS: Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa has just revealed something that Joe Biden, the FBI and the Justice Department have been trying to hide for years. This allegation, if true, should lead either to the impeachment or immediate resignation of Joe Biden. "Primetime" was shocked when we found this out just a few hours ago, but it would back up everything that the media has been lying to you about. And if uncovered, would sink Joe Biden's presidency and candidacy immediately.

GRASSLEY: BURISMA EXECUTIVE WHO ALLEGEDLY PAID BIDEN HAS AUDIO RECORDINGS OF CONVERSATIONS WITH JOE, HUNTER

We believe that Joe Biden has been blackmailed by this for years, which would explain why he acts the way he does. Ukraine has tapes of Joe Biden. Ukraine has tapes of Hunter Biden. The highly credible FBI informant says that the Burisma executive who allegedly bribed Joe Biden $5 million to fire the prosecutor has audio recordings of Joe and Hunter. These audio recordings were kept as an insurance policy in case the Burisma executive got cornered.

HUNTER BIDEN GUSHED OVER 'EXTRAVAGANT' GIFTS FROM BURISMA EXEC WHO WAS FOCUS OF CORRUPTION PROBE

Why would the FBI redact the Burisma executive as Joe Biden, then Hunter Biden on tape? Well, they're either covering up for Joe Biden for political reasons or they're blackmailing Joe Biden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP