Fox News host Jesse Watters shredded Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for delaying visiting East Palestine, Ohio on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Pete is only going to East Palestine tomorrow because he got shamed into it. The White House can't afford not to go when Trump is out there having Big Mac attacks, especially since it took him days to even start pretending to care.

CNN LABELS EAST PALESTINE, OHIO ‘HARDCORE TRUMP COUNTRY’ AS IT DOWNPLAYS ANGER TOWARDS BUTTIGIEG’S RESPONSE

…

Don't worry. Pete promises he'll care the next time there's a chemical explosion, as long as it doesn't conflict with his personal time. We know how needy Chasten can be. He promises to go on TV sooner, to let people know that this is the kind of thing that happens all of the time.

…

Don't blame him for not worrying about something that happens a thousand times a day. I mean, he was swamped with more important things the week of the crash, like going to Texas to attack racist bridges. He didn't have time to fix rickety railroads. The week after the crash, he was busy bemoaning White construction workers.

…

We could use some of those White construction workers to fix that rail line. Pete was so busy fighting environmental racism that he ignored a working-class White town that got rocked by toxins. Now, tomorrow, he's going to tell East Palestine that he cares about them, but is it too little too late? Primetime would like to deliver a message, though, to the town of East Palestine tonight. Be respectful to Mayor Pete. You can tell him how you feel, but be respectful. We know you're angry. Those cameras are going to be rolling.