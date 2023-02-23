Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far Eastern, Far Northern, Interior DownEast, North Woods, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...Until Noon EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&