Fox News host Jesse Watters shreds President Biden’s leadership following his visit to Ukraine on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
JESSE WATTERS: So, let me get this straight: Biden is going to build nuclear power plants in Poland, but we aren't allowed to build nuclear power plants here at home? Biden is forcing windmills on us that kill whales and ruin my view, but Poland gets clean nuclear energy with no emissions?
PUTIN ISSUES NUCLEAR WARNING TO US, THREATENS TO RESUME WEAPONS TESTS
Well, we'd be way better off with nuclear power plants, but nope, those are for Poland, and while Biden's trotting across Europe, giving money to Ukraine and pushing power plants in Poland, Putin is up against the wall. Putin responded to Biden's trip and suspended the nuclear weapons treaty with the United States, so Putin may start testing nuclear weapons again.
Does Biden have a handle on where this is headed? Moscow just summoned the U.S. ambassador to talk about Joe Biden's "aggressive actions" and Putin just put his navy in the Black Sea on high alert. Oh, and by the way, China's President Xi is visiting Moscow shortly. So do you feel like the Biden administration has a plan here? Does the United States support where this thing is headed? Do you trust Joe Biden to manage this situation?