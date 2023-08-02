Jesse Watters analyzes charges Special Counsel Jack Smith filed against former President Donald Trump in the Jan. 6 investigation on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH SAYS JAN 6 ‘FUELED BY LIES’ FROM TRUMP, PRAISES ‘HEROES’ WHO DEFENDED CAPITAL

JESSE WATTERS: The last time Jack Smith charged a politician, the case was so weak it got tossed out of the Supreme Court unanimously. Biden's Justice Department is using obscure federal statutes to put a former president in prison for the rest of his life.

These charges aren't bribery, not assault, not tax evasion, not sex trafficking. They're charging Trump under the Act of 1866. It was used against the Klan, and now they're using it against Trump.

Here are the specific charges: Count one, conspiracy to defraud the United States. Count two, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. Count three, conspiracy or attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and count four, conspiracy against rights.

Now, here's how they're saying Trump broke the law. They're saying Trump lied that the election was fraudulent when he really knew the election was clean and that these lies made it hard for the government to certify the election.

First, they said Trump called a bunch of state legislators in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin and tried to get them to investigate election fraud. Hold hearings, OK. Then the government says Trump tried to get some states to send in Trump electors instead of Biden electors.

And only a tiny handful of states did that. They mailed in some Trump electors to the archivist and to the Senate, and then the Senate threw them in the garbage and ratified the Biden electors. That was it.

