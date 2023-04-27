Talk show host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79.

Springer's publicist Linda Shafran confirmed his passing to Fox News Digital on Thursday morning.

"Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," said Jene Galvin, a family spokesperson and friend of Springer's since 1970, in a statement. "He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

Springer died peacefully at home in suburban Chicago after a brief illness, the statement said. He was surrounded by his family.

"The Jerry Springer Show" launched in 1991 and ran for multiple decades.

At its peak, "The Jerry Springer Show" was a ratings powerhouse and a U.S. cultural pariah, synonymous with lurid drama. Known for chair-throwing and bleep-filled arguments, the daytime talk show was a favorite American guilty pleasure over its 27-year run, at one point topping Oprah Winfrey’s show.

After more than 4,000 episodes, the show ended in 2018, never straying from its core salaciousness: Some of its last episodes had such titles as "Stripper Sex Turned Me Straight," "Stop Pimpin’ My Twin Sister," and "Hooking Up With My Therapist."

Before his TV career, Springer earned a political science degree from Tulane University. He completed his education with a law degree from Northwestern.

The TV personality entered politics as political campaign adviser to Robert F. Kennedy and would later immerse himself in the local political arena of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Springer served five terms on city council before running for mayor at the age of 33. He also ran for governor of Ohio in 1982.

The politician then launched his journalism career by becoming the anchor and managing editor of a local Cincinnati news station in 1983. Springer was awarded eight Emmy awards for his work.

After gaining nation-wide fame with "The Jerry Springer" show, Springer began acting and appeared in numerous TV shows along with movies. He's most known for his roles in "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me," "Ringmaster," "The Defender" and "Domino."

In 2019, Springer launched the show "Judge Jerry." The small-claims court show ran for three seasons and featured Springer hearing actual court cases in front of a live studio audience.

Funeral services for Springer along with a memorial gathering are currently being developed, the family's statement said.

"To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, 'Take care of yourself, and each other.'"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.