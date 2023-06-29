Jerry Seinfeld and his wife, Jessica, enjoyed some fun in the sun while vacationing on the French Riviera.

The 69-year-comedian and the 51-year-old cookbook author were spotted aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of St. Tropez on Wednesday.

Jerry went shirtless in a pair of navy blue swim trunks while Jessica wore a hot-pink bikini as they went for a dip in the Mediterranean ocean.

After their swim, the pair were seen taking turns rinsing off in the outdoor shower on the deck of the ship.

JERRY SEINFELD'S BEACH BODY IS NO LAUGHING MATTER WHILE ON VACATION IN ST BARTS

Jerry was later seen in a pair of mint-green swim trunks while Jessica opted for a bright-yellow one-piece swimsuit after taking another plunge into the sea.

The "Seinfeld" star was pictured closing his eyes as he showered under the bright sun. After drying off with a towel, Jerry donned a bright blue T-shirt that he paired with metallic yellow sunglasses and beige flip-flops.

The "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" host was seen relaxing in a deck chair as he smoked a cigar while the GOOD+ Foundation founder snapped a photo of him on her phone.

The couple have been enjoying a summer holiday in the South of France with their sons, Julian, 20, and Shepherd, 17. Jerry and Jessica, who tied the knot in 1999, are also parents to daughter Sascha, 22.

The Seinfelds' family vacation comes ahead of Jerry's upcoming stand-up tour with fellow comedian Jim Gaffigan. In May, the comics announced that they are co-headlining a four-city stadium tour with stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and St. Louis that will kick off in November.

"Jim and I met doing 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' and have been talking about doing this for years," Jerry told Deadline of the two's first tour together. "We finally made the schedules work out. Can’t wait."

"I’m so excited to help out this unknown, up-and-upcoming comedian who many may have never heard of," Gaffigan said. "I know it will be an amazing bunch of shows."

In addition, Jerry is starring in the upcoming Netflix comedy movie "Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story," which he also directed, co-wrote and co-produced.