Jeremy Renner continues to share new details about his devastating snowplow accident.

Renner revealed that his injuries from the New Year's Day incident were so severe that, as he was brought into the hospital, he wrote a final note to his family because he thought he might die.

The actor spoke bout the immediate aftermath of the accident that left him crushed by a 7-ton snowplow outside his Reno, Nevada home.

"If I was there on my own, that would have been a horrible way to die. And surely I would have. Surely," he said in a new clip from his upcoming tell-all interview released by "Good Morning America."

With tears in his eyes, he added, "But I wasn't alone. It was my nephew. Sweet Alex."

"And the rest of the calvary came."

Because of the quick action of the people around him, he was swiftly taken to the hospital, but as he arrived, he was not sure whether he would survive.

"So I'm writing down notes in my phone," he recalled, "last notes to my family …"

Renner trailed off there, becoming visibly upset. He put his head down and offered a shaky "Sorry" to Diane Sawyer, who conducted the interview.

This preview for the full interview also included a segment of the 911 call made after the accident.

"Someone's been run over by a snowcat, hurry," a man can be heard urgently telling the operator.

When asked what happened, the man said, "I don't know, someone's in front of my house on the ground and got run over with a snowcat. He's been crushed."

The operator tried to interject, but the caller pleaded, "Send paramedics, ambulance … Listen to me – I need … you might want to get life flight out here immediately."

He said that Renner was in "rough shape," and the actor could be heard in the background, moaning in pain.

In a previously released segment of the interview, it was revealed that while Renner could not speak after the accident, he used sign language to tell his family "I'm sorry."

He also said he remembered all the pain he felt and that he was "awake through every moment." However, Renner said that despite everything, he would "do it again" because he was injured while trying to keep the snowplow from hitting his nephew.

The Marvel star stated that he "chose to survive," adding, "You're not going to kill me. No way."

"Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph" is set to air April 6 on ABC.