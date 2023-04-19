Jeremy Renner shared sweet post-it notes penned by his 10-year-old daughter Ava he said "inspired" him during his recovery from a serious snowplow accident. The New Year's Day incident left him with 30-plus broken bones.

"My daughter inspires me … what inspires you?" the "Hurt Locker" actor wrote on his Instagram story along with a photo of a Post-it note with "Hi beautiful" and a smiley face and a heart written in Sharpie on the mirror in his workout room.

A second photo showed another sticky note with "Just keep running, just keep running" stuck to his treadmill.

Renner was crushed by a snowplow and broke dozens of bones on New Year’s Day at Lake Tahoe, California, when he was attempting to help his nephew move a truck stuck in the snow.

Renner exited the snowplow to check on his nephew, but it kept moving, so he jumped back on to stop the snowplow only to get caught in the tread.

The Marvel star was airlifted to a hospital in Reno, Nevada, and had surgery after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries when he was "completely crushed" by his 14,000-pound PistenBully snowcat.

Last week, the 52-year-old shared photos of him returning to the hospital to thank staff for their care after the incident.

"I got to revisit the amazing group of people who saved my life," the "Rennervations" star wrote on his story.

In March, he shared a video in which he was seen walking for the first time since the near-fatal accident as he used an anti-gravity treadmill. A few weeks later, Renner made his red carpet appearance at the Disney+ "Rennervations" premiere with Ava.

"It's easy to do when you have the love and support that I have," Renner told Jimmy Kimmel last week of his recovery. "Doing it alone would have been impossible. A lot of people — some are here — were a part of saving my life and keep me alive to breathe and move through."

"It starts with my family, my daughter," he added. "For me, it was easy, I had somewhere to go, somewhere to point, and I had a lot of love, man."

Fox News' Tracy Wright and Ashley Hume contributed to this report.