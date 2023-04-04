Jeremy Renner has a message for the countless people that sent him well wishes after the terrifying accident that nearly killed him just a few months ago.

"Thank you for all the positive, loving prayers for me and my family!" the actor wrote in a new Instagram post addressing the incident.

"I am so truly grateful and honestly overwhelmed with such goodness. It has taken the immediate actions of so many people that has kept me here alive."

He added, "Thank you will never be enough to express my gratitude… so I can offer up some ‘Free Snowcat Rides’ up at the house if you’re interested??"

The snowcat is the seven-ton machine that crushed Renner in the New Year's Day tragedy — he added a shrugging emoji and a winking emoji to the end of his sarcastic question.

Along with the message for his followers, he shared a clip from his upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer.

In the beginning of the clip, you can hear a snippet of the 911 call requesting medical assistance to Renner's house, with his neighbor saying, "Someone's been run over by a snowcat. Hurry."

"He's been crushed," the person reported, and someone else can be heard saying "There's a lot of blood over here."

In the background of all of it, you can hear Renner moaning in pain.

It was brought up that shortly after the accident, he used sign language to tell his family members, "I'm sorry."

At that mention, the Marvel actor got choked up and apologized for his reaction in a strangled voice.

When asked if he remembered the pain, he quickly answered, "Oh, all of it."

In another segment of the interview that was released last week, he said that despite the pain and the difficult recovery, "I'd do it again. Yeah, I'd do it again. ‘Cause it’s going right at my nephew."

It was previously reported that his nephew had been at Renner's Reno, Nevada home when the city experienced three feet of snowfall. Renner used the snowcat to help his nephew get his car out of the snow, and after he was finished the snowplow began to roll.

He was crushed as he attempted to stop it from hitting his nephew.

In the interview, he also said that he "chose to survive," and that he was "awake through every moment."

Renner broke 30 bones in the accident, including both ankles and several ribs, and one of his lungs collapsed.

Still, he said that when he looks in the mirror, "I see a lucky man."

"Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph" is set to air April 6 on ABC.