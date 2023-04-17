Jeremy Renner is among the Hollywood celebs who have a passion for fixing things.

The "Marvel" star recently released his Disney+ series, "Rennervations," which highlights Renner's work remodeling vehicles.

When it comes to real estate, Ellen DeGeneres has flipped homes for several years, while celebs like Vanilla Ice have had their own shows.

Here's a look at stars who have dabbled in the world of renovations.

JEREMY RENNER REVEALS NEW SHOW WAS ‘DRIVING FORCE’ IN RECOVERY AFTER NEAR-FATAL SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT

Renner's latest television series, "Rennervations," puts his remodeling skills on display.

The four-part Disney+ series released on April 12. According to a press release, the show "embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.

"Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado, and he is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same."

Renovations have been a passion for Renner for some time. He even remodeled his mother's condo in 2020 for HGTV's hit show "Celebrity IOU."

According to The Wrap, Renner also remodeled a Nichols Canyon home in 2002, which he resold for nearly a $1 million profit. In 2011, the actor told the outlet he "was making more money flipping houses than he was acting."

That same year, Renner admitted he was taking a break from home renovations because he didn't "have time."

"I don't know if I'm gonna be doing that again anytime soon," he added.

The "Hawkeye" star is still on the mend from his near-fatal snowplow accident New Year's Day.

On Wednesday, Renner attended the premiere of "Rennervations" with his 10-year-old daughter, Ava, marking his first red carpet appearance since the accident.

Renner held his daughter's hand as he made his way to his seat at the premiere.

The New Kid on the Block singer is no newbie to home renovations.

Jonathan Knight rose to fame for his role in the Grammy Award-nominated band, but his passion for home remodeling was passed down for generations.

Knight's father, uncle and grandfather all made a living in home renovations, and after New Kids on the Block split up in 1994, Knight decided to join the family business.

Knight and his pal Kristina Crestin have their own HGTV show, "Farmhouse Fixer," in which they frequently remodel old farmhouses.

The singer also appears on HGTV's "Rock the Block," showing off his expertise on how to best restore farmhouse-style homes.

In 2007, NKOB reunited, so Knight splits his time performing with his band and renovating houses.

Sharon Osbourne has a hidden talent for flipping homes.

In 2017, Osbourne appeared in the one-hour special, "Sharon Flipping Osbourne," in which she remodeled a couple's home using her own money and dished on her renovation expertise.

According to We TV, Osbourne has made a fortune flipping homes in Los Angeles over the years.

"What most people don’t know about me is that I flip houses, and I’m damn good at it," Osbourne said at the time, per People magazine. "Most people don’t know how to get their max price, but I do because I’m Sharon f---ing Osbourne."

In the one-hour special, which Sharon executive produced alongside her son Jack, Ozzy Osbourne's wife surprised a couple by funding a full renovation before they put their house on the market.

Sharon put her own money into the renovation, which meant she had the final call on all decisions, according to Entertainment Tonight. The sellers ended up getting an offer they were happy with and split the profits with Osbourne.

Ellen DeGeneres has long wanted an extensive real estate portfolio.

In 2011, the former talk show host spoke to Architectural Digest about how her first home purchase turned into a passion.

"The first thing I did when I made money was buy a house. And then," she said, "another one, and another one, and another one, and another one."

In 2015, DeGeneres clarified to the Los Angeles Times that "flipping houses" doesn't best describe what she does. "I fixed it up and later sold it," she said. "That was when I realized that if you make some improvements, you can make money."

Despite making a generous profit on some of the past homes she has renovated and sold, DeGeneres explained that the money is not what drives her in the remodeling process.

"I’ve never bought to sell. I always say, ‘This is it. I’m never moving,’" she told The New York Times in 2014. "People laugh at me now."

Although it is unclear exactly how many homes DeGeneres has purchased and fixed up in the past, she did note to Architectural Digest in 2021 that "the problem is I keep seeing houses I like. I see one that has potential, and I love putting my own twist on it."

According to the outlet, the last home DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, purchased was a $70 million estate in Santa Barbara, breaking the city's record for the largest estate sale.

Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, and Kendall Jenner have a mutual interest in flipping homes.

On an episode of "The Kardashians," Jenner revealed that she found her "purpose" after renovating her own Los Angeles home.

"As a model, I still don't have much say in anything creative really. That has brought me to wanting to start this journey of house flipping," the model said. "I found that I really do want to be my own boss and have my own ideas and execute them. I just feel like it's a new me.

"When I walk into a house, my wheels just kind of start turning, and I'm always like, 'I could do this' or 'I could do that.'"

Scott Disick proved to be a mentor to Jenner during that same episode of "The Kardashians," which aired in October.

Disick told Jenner to find the "grossest-looking house in the best area" when flipping houses. She replied that her "top priority" at the time was becoming a "businesswoman."

"I feel very empowered by it. We'll see if we can find the right project, but it brings me joy, so I'm excited more than anything," Jenner said.

Disick had his own home renovation show, "Flip It Like Disick."

The eight-episode series premiered in 2019, and Disick remodeled homes for his celebrity friends, including French Montana (Khloe Kardashian's ex) and Steve Aoki.

The show was only on air one season.

Courteney Cox is not new to the home-flipping game.

In 2021, her "Masters of the Universe" co-star Robert Duncan McNeill revealed that she has been flipping houses since they starred together in the 1987 film.

"Back in the olden times, when I did a movie called ‘Masters of the Universe,’ before ‘Star Trek: Voyager,' Courteney Cox was in that movie, and we were really good friends," McNeill said on "The Delta Flyers" podcast at the time.

"And Courteney, even back then, she was not as successful as in her 'Friends' days and that. She had bought a house just before that, fixed it up and sold it," he added. "And then bought another house, right after ‘Masters.' You know, a little ranch house, nothing special, but she loved doing those remodels and renovations.

"I heard — we've lost touch — but I heard that, even in those ‘Friends’ days, that she would buy, she loved to flip houses. She loved to remodel, renovate and then flip it out."

Robert Van Winkle, or Vanilla Ice, is a home renovation pro.

The '90s music star has been in the home renovating business for decades. His show, "The Vanilla Ice Project," on the DIY Network wrapped its ninth and final season in 2019.

The "Ice, Ice Baby" rapper returned to the small screen in 2022 with his show "The Vanilla Ice Home Show," which is set in Florida.

"We’ll showcase some of the luxury Palm Beach and South Florida billionaire kitchens," he said at the time, per The Real Deal.

The first episode showed Vanilla Ice renovating Guy Fieri's outdoor kitchen space.

Vanilla Ice's new show, which has aired one season, focuses on the ultra-wealthy residents in Florida, where budget is not an issue.

"As a builder, I love that," he said, per The Real Deal. "It inspires me to go out and find the greatest and coolest things I can."

Actress Diane Keaton has specialized in historic renovations for years.

According to Forbes, Keaton purchased a Spanish Colonial Revival in 2007 for $8.1 million and sold it to "Glee" actor Ryan Murphy for $10 million just three years later.

Keaton is the author behind "California Romantica," a Spanish- and Mission-style architecture book as well as the coffee table book, "House."

In 2010, the "Book Club" actress renovated the Alfred Newman Estate in Pacific Palisades for $10.75 million, Forbes reported.