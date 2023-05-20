Jeremy Renner continues to put one foot in front of the other and stay focused on his recovery more than five months after being crushed by a snowplow.

Renner, 52, showed his millions of Twitter followers his "first attempt" with jogging on a high-tech, antigravity treadmill he set up at what appeared to be his home in Los Angeles.

"Weight assisted jog on the @BoostTreadmills," Renner wrote. "The most difficult step is the first one … #loveandtitanium."

The "Hawkeye" star has remained consistent with various therapies after a traumatic beginning to the year.

PARAMEDIC REVEALS HORROR OF JEREMY RENNER SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT IN BODYCAM VIDEO: ‘NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS’

On Jan. 1, Renner was airlifted to a local hospital in Reno, Nevada and had surgery after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries when he was "completely crushed" by his 14,000-pound PistenBully snowcat.

"Is it more painful on an incline or less," his trainer asked as Jeremy began softly stepping on the moving treadmill.

"It's hard to tell," Renner said.

JEREMY RENNER VISITS THE HOSPITAL WORKERS WHO ‘SAVED MY LIFE’ AFTER DEVASTATING SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT

The Marvel Cinematic Universe star wore a red T-shirt, shorts and a hat while working out.

His neon running shoes moved quickly yet carefully as witnessed through the glass enclosure of the massive machine.

"It's very, very clean," his trainer said, sounding impressed Renner's movements.

Renner was involved in an accident near his Lake Tahoe home while attempting to help a family member whose vehicle was stuck in the snow on the first day of the year.

A massive snowstorm the night before had left multiple vehicles stranded, and Renner attempted to move one vehicle from his driveway by using his PistenBully. He successfully moved the car, exited the PistenBully and was speaking with a family member when the snowplow began to roll unexpectedly.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Washoe County Sheriff's Department officials responded to the bloody scene, which was reported by a neighbor shortly before 9 a.m. Renner was attempting to help his nephew, Alex Fries, move a truck which was stuck in the snow.

Renner attempted to jump back into the 14,000-pound snowcat, but was run over. Dispatch reported a subject was "moaning loudly in the background" of a call at 8:58 a.m. where "serious bleeding" was recorded. Seconds later dispatch wrote, "subject is bleeding heavily from his head and other unknown injuries."

It was also noted the caller wasn't sure "where all the blood is coming from." Additionally, the 911 call log stated that it's believed Renner's "right side of his chest is collapsed" and "upper torso is crushed."

He suffered chest trauma, broke over 30 bones, and has undergone multiple surgeries as a result of the accident.

Last month, "The Hurt Locker" star had a chance to say thank you to a few special people and shared several photos with the hospital staff at the Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada.

During an interview with Diane Sawyer, Renner said, "I was awake through all of it, it’s exactly how you’d imagine it feels like… I was on asphalt and ice… it feels like someone took the wind out of you. Too many things are going on in the body to feel pain, it’s everything. It’s like if your soul could have pain."