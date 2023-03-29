Jeremy Renner is opening up about his near-death experience after being run over by a snowplow in January.

"I'd do it again. Yah I'd do it again," Renner explained. "‘Cause it’s going right at my nephew," he said referring to the snowplow that eventually crushed him.

"I chose to survive," Renner revealed of the accident, which left him with over 30 broken bones. "It's not gonna kill me. No way."

Renner said he still remembers "all" of the pain from impact. "I was awake through every moment," he told Diane Sawyer in a special for ABC News.

Just 13 minutes prior to the accident, it was revealed Renner had recorded a video of himself experiencing the outdoors. The previous night, the Reno, Nevada area where he resides, received an estimated three feet of snow. His nephew's car was stuck in the snow.

Using his PistenBully, a 14,000-pound snowcat, Renner extricated the trapped vehicle from the driveway. After exiting the PistenBully and talking to a family member, the snowplow started to roll unexpectedly, striking him.

Renner's nephew divulged the moment he thought his uncle was dead.

"I just perfectly see him in a pool of blood coming from his head, and I ran up to him. You know, I didn't think he was alive," he said.

Audio from the 911 call plays, while voices can be heard saying to Renner, "Keep breathing, man. Keep fighting. Hang in there, brother."

However, no voice drains out the disturbing moans of Renner in the background, described as the sounds of a person who is dying.

Renner has documented his journey from the beginning, often highlighting his supportive family while undergoing treatment in the hospital. He even enjoyed an "ICU spa moment" with his mother and sister.

The actor got emotional after Sawyer revealed he had used sign language to communicate with his family to say, "I'm sorry."

Sawyer listed a litany of injuries Renner survived, including eight ribs broken in 14 places, as well as both ankles, his right knee, his left tibia, and many more broken bones. His lung also collapsed after being pierced from the rib to his liver.

Renner admits that with all the injuries, he questioned his appearance.

"And then like, what's my body look like," he said of his impacted physical state. "Am I just gonna be like a spine…and a brain, like a science experiment."

Three months out from the traumatic event, and determined to document his recovery, Renner said that when he looks in the mirror, "I see a lucky man."

Committed to his craft, Renner has filmed countless action sequences for previous projects.

The "Hurt Locker" actor was asked if he could envision getting back to a place where he can perform his own stunts.

"I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been really refueled and refilled with love and titanium," Renner joked.

"Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph" will air Apr. 6 on ABC.