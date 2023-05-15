Jeremy Renner still carries a lot of guilt over his terrifying snowplow accident.

The actor's near-fatal accident occurred on Jan. 1 at his Reno, Nevada, home while celebrating New Year's Day with his family.

Since then, he has shared several details about his remarkable recovery, as well as how sorry he feels over putting his loved ones through such a traumatic experience. The latest example of this is an Instagram post he dedicated to his mother Valerie.

"Mother Earth, Mother Nature, and Mama…" he wrote Sunday in a Mother's Day tribute. "No matter how challenging, painful, or difficult life can be for me as of recent, it does not elude you."

He continued, "I’m sorry for the weight I’ve made you carry, yet so very grateful that you can with grace and strength. Thank you, love you mama…. My rock."

In the interviews he has done and the social media posts he has shared since the accident, it has been clear that his mother, along with several other family members, have been by his side as much as possible as he recovers.

He revealed in his interview with Diane Sawyer that his mother sat by his hospital bed and read to him during the early days after the accident, but her choice of material was interesting.

"So she's reading Stephen King — some, like, horror thing," he laughed. "But she just wants to read like she's reading Dr. Seuss to me, like, ‘How now, brown cow?’"

She explained, "It just happened to be what I was reading at the time, but I just wanted him to hear my voice."

He was later asked if he thought he was stronger than other people to be able to survive the horrific accident, and he answered, "I know I'm mentally strong, and I get that from my mom."

During another interview, Renner said he was very aware of what his family experienced in the aftermath of the accident, acknowledging that while he could not see all the blood and the terrible shape his body was in, everyone else could.

"It's pretty harrowing to really take the time to consider someone else's perspective," he said.

On New Year's Day, Renner and his family made plans to go skiing after a snowstorm had hit Reno. His nephew's truck was stuck in the driveway, so they went outside to pull it out from the snow with his snowplow.

They managed to pull the truck into the road in front of the house, but then Renner began to lose control of the machine on the ice. He became nervous because he could not see his nephew, and he made the decision to lean out to look back for him. He kept one half of his body inside the cab but did not engage the parking break.

He said that what happened next was a blur, but he fell out of the cab completely and then saw that the plow was rolling backwards on the ice towards his nephew, so he tried to climb back in the huge machine to stop it.

In doing so, he stood on the tracks, which rolled and pushed him off. He then felt the tracks going over his feet, then his legs and on upwards to crush the rest of his body.