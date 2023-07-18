Another one bites the dust.

A "Jeopardy!" contestant got some heat for answering a clue incorrectly after viewers deemed the answer "very easy."

During the Final Jeopardy round, the category under "Government Officials" read: "In 1867 he wrote to General Rousseau, 'On arriving at Sitka…you will receive from the Russian commissioner the formal transfer.'"

Two-day champion Daniel, from Pittsburgh and Jerry from New Jersey guessed correctly with U.S. Secretary William H. Seward.

However, the game show player from Maryland, Leann, guessed the wrong answer and wrote, "Napoleon." Once Leann’s incorrect answer was revealed, she gave a slight smirk to the camera, showing her defeated reaction.

"Jeopardy!" fans were quick to criticize Leann and blasted the contestant via social media.

One passionate fan wrote, "That one gal with Napoleon? Seriously?!"

Others responded with a face-palm emoji to her incorrect answer.

"Very easy today! Congrats to Daniel," another viewer reacted and congratulated the two-day champion on his win.

Daniel, who entered Final Jeopardy with $9,800, wagered $5,000, bringing his winning total to $14,800 for the day – making his two-day total a hefty $39,800.

The "Jeopardy!" moment comes after a former game show champion was named "hottest contestant ever," and discussed the possibility of joining the racy site OnlyFans.

After Anji Nyquist’s "Jeopardy!" win on July 5, she took to Instagram to have a discussion with her followers about her experience, but some of the questions veered a bit off track.

"I did an 'ask me anything,'" she explained in an interview with The Sun, "and there were a lot of people who asked, ‘Would you do an OnlyFans? It would be really popular.’"

"I mean, that's not my style, but it was flattering?" she answered.

Nyquist continued, "You’re gonna get some nice people, and you’re gonna get some creeps. I have been getting DMs from random men."

These men have been telling her things like "you're so beautiful" and "you're the hottest contestant ever," which she called "so dumb."

"'Jeopardy!' is about your brain and your performance in this scenario," Nyquist insisted.

She added, "It was not what I was expecting, that's for sure."

Another thing Nyquist was not expecting was the size of the set. As a longtime "Jeopardy!" fan herself, she revealed that "the stage is so much smaller" than what she had envisioned.

"The board and contestants aren't that far apart," she said. "And you're not that far from Ken [Jennings], who is a hero of mine."

"Hearing him tell a tidbit about me on my second episode, I could have cried."

Jennings often seems to be fans' favorite host, as there have been countless comments made about how much better he has been at filling the late Alex Trebek's shoes than the show's other host, Mayim Bialik.

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.