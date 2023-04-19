"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings is in a Twitter war with a game show fan.

A viewer criticized a "Jeopardy!" puzzle for being incorrect and took the heat out on Jennings.

For the category "Potent Potable Rhyme Time," the riddle read, "Rice wine for the guy who rides a racehorse," for $200.

The answer the game show was looking for was "Sake and Jockey," which player Kari correctly said.

However, a fan on Twitter disputed the puzzle and claimed "’Sake’ and ‘Jockey’ are not rhyming words," with a disappointed emoji.

She tagged Jennings’ Twitter handle to share her dismay.

The 48-year-old host responded, "I am once again asking Americans to buy a dictionary."

His post included screenshots of the words jockey and sake listed in the dictionary with the phonetic spelling and definition.

After Jennings’ response, the "Jeopardy!" fan clapped back and replied, "Love when English changes foreign words, I guess."

Jennings disputed, "Yeah I’m always mad when people say the ‘s’ in Paris. Shameful."

"Wonder what English would sound like if all our borrowed words were pronounced correctly, actually," the Twitter user argued.

Meanwhile, other fans were quick to comment on "Jeopardy!’s" YouTube page about the controversial riddle.

"Gah! ‘Sake’ does NOT rhyme with ‘jockey.’ ‘Sake’ is pronounced just as it's spelled: sa-ke. Sah-keh, phonetically," a viewer expressed.

Another viewer agreed and noted, "Thank you, as a Japanese person I was about to comment exactly this."

Others disagreed and said, "Foreign words get adjusted when they become part of a new language. This happens with every language."

This is not the first time Jennings has advised his viewers to use a dictionary.

Last month, a "Jeopardy!" fan accused the television host of saying the word "Appalachian" incorrectly.

"How many times, @KenJennings? HOW MANY TIMES? #SayItRight #AppaLATCHun."

To which he responded with a link to the Merriam-Webster dictionary with the definition of Appalachian.

"You guys lost the war & now the North writes the dictionaries," Jennings savagely wrote.

Mixed responses were listed in the comment section, as one user wrote, "Alex trebek would have never" and another called the diss "condescending as hell."

Others praised the game show host and said, "This is an incredible tweet sir."