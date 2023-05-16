"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings was criticized after he crossed the Writers Guild of America picket line to continue filming the game show.

"Big Bang Theory" star Wil Wheaton called out Jennings in a Facebook post.

"This is a VERY small town, Ken Jennings, and we will all remember this," he wrote. "Your privilege may protect you right now, but we will *never* forget."

He continued to share his thoughts in the comments section writing, "Hey y’all, if you’re here to s--- on unions, you can f--- right off. I’ve been a union man since I was a union boy, and I will be a union man until the day I die. If you're here to s--- on the workers of the world, or to make excuses for someone who is currently doing that, go f--- yourself and don't come back."

WRITERS STRIKE BENCHES LATE-NIGHT SHOWS, BUT CRITICS SAY THEY WON'T BE MISSED: ‘TOO POLARIZING,’ ‘PREDICTABLE’

Jennings seemingly chose to continue filming the show despite his co-host Mayim Bialik's decision to step away from her duties for the time being.

Bialik's decision reportedly was in support of the WGA writers who went on strike on May 2.

The union is seeking higher minimum pay, more writers per show and less exclusivity on single projects, among other demands – all conditions it says have been diminished in the content boom of the streaming era.

The last Hollywood strike, from the same union in 2007 and 2008, took three months to resolve. With no talks or even plans to talk pending between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios and productions companies, there is no telling how long writers will have to go without pay, or how many major productions will be delayed, shortened or scrapped.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

If a strike persisted through the summer, fall TV schedules could be upended. In the meantime, those with finished scripts are permitted to continue shooting.

The season of "Jeopardy!" that is currently filming was already completed, but Bialik chose to step back anyway. Jennings led the first half of season 39, and Bialik was set to host the second half. She had just a week of filming left before she chose to exit in solidarity with the writers strike.

The final episodes of season 39 will be filmed from May 16 to 19 at the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City, according to Deadline.

"Jeopardy!" writers Michele Loud, Jim Rhine and Billy Wisse have joined the WGA strike, the outlet reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.