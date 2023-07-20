Ken Jennings may be a master at "Jeopardy!" but he’s not unbeatable when it comes to game shows.

The "Jeopardy!" host appeared on this week’s episode of ABC’s "The $100,000 Pyramid," where celebrities team up with contestants to try to guess a word based on their teammate’s clues.

Jennings faced off against comedian and "Sex and the City" star Mario Cantone in two rounds with two different contestants and lost both times.

In one round, the 49-year-old and his partner only got seven words correct.

A fan on the Reddit page for "Jeopardy!" flagged the episode for others, writing, "Ken on ‘Pyramid’ today. It was a shocking result too. He actually lost twice to Mario Cantone. I can't believe it."

Another claimed to have been at a taping of "Jeopardy!" where Jennings spoke with the audience about appearing on a previous episode of "Pyramid," and mentioned the result of his matchup with Cantone.

"He told us he had since taped another episode and did not do as well the second time, then swore us to secrecy. I’ve kept the secret until now," the person wrote.

While some were surprised the 74-game and multimillion-dollar winning Jennings lost on a game show, others noted the game was different.

"It was the luck of the draw. He and his partner in each round chose categories that were slightly trickier. Could have gone either way," a commenter wrote.

Another noted, "Mario is great at this game. It was a very even matchup."

Jennings continues to work on his home turf, hosting "Jeopardy!" on an alternating schedule with Mayim Bialik, who recently took a step back during the writers strike.

Fans seem to prefer Jennings’ hosting over Bialik and regularly call for him to go full-time.

"Please make Ken the only permanent host," one user previously begged. "When you were having different people host after Alex passed away I thought she might be a good fit – not so much anymore. I'm 100% team Ken."