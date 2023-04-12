"Jeopardy" was unexpectedly cut short for fans in Florida Tuesday, leaving them furious and without a final answer.

The game show ended about three minutes too early on the Orlando-based ABC affiliate, WFTV 9.

"@Jeopardy watching in Florida on @WFTV and wheel of fortune started early. We didn't see final jeopardy. What's up?" wrote one fan on Twitter.

"ABC Network strikes again! They cut off Jeopardy just before Final Jeopardy and started Wheel of Fortune 3 minutes early! Did anyone else see this?" asked another.

"Uhh my local affiliate just skipped Final Jeopardy and started Wheel of Fortune early????" said a third.

Viewers missed out on the Final Jeopardy category, Nobel Peace Prize Winners, and a loss for two-day champion Robbi Ramirez. He came in second while Kat Jepson took first place with $20,399.

The question was, "At times they each lived on Vilakazi St. in Soweto, so it claims to be the world's only street home to 2 Nobel Peace Prize Winners."

None of the contestants actually guessed the correct answer, which was Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, but Jepson bet wisely and remained in first place.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cox Media Group, the affiliate’s parent company, for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The mix-up is the latest in a string of show moments going viral with fans.

Contestant Brian Henegar was on a hot streak on the show, but ended up quitting social media after viewers began comparing his facial hair to that of Adolf Hitler’s.

Henegar’s social media hiatus was brief after others offered him support. He also shared a selfie showing himself growing a goatee, and announced he was donating some of his winnings to the Anti-Defamation League.

Ken Jennings was also recently called out for a questionable ruling in a recent game.

The first contestant buzzed in with the answer, which Jennings said was wrong, and the second buzzed in with what the host said was the correct answer. The issue was, it was the same answer, just different pronunciations.

The clue read, "After the Last Supper, Jesus traveled to this garden to pray & was arrested there."

The correct answer was the Garden of Gethsemane. Fans claim the first contestant pronounced it correctly and the ruling cost them the lead and a shot at winning Final Jeopardy.

And last month an executive producer issued a public apology after an editing error in an episode showed the player's final scores displayed at the very beginning of the game.