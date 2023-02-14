Jenny McCarthy went above and beyond to make Valentine's Day special for her husband Donnie Wahlberg.

The 50-year-old actress surprised the 53-year-old singer by covering the living room of his apartment with heart-shaped red balloons and Valentine's Day decorations.

"C'mon…c'mon…c'mon," Wahlberg could be heard saying as he panned the camera around the room in a video that he shared to his Instagram Story on Tuesday. He turned the camera to film the couple's dogs and asked them playfully, "Did you guys do that or did your mom?"

"She got me again!" the "Band of Brothers" alum wrote on the clip, adding "Love you my forever Valentine" and tagging McCarthy.

According to People magazine, Wahlberg lives in a New Jersey apartment when he is filming his hit TV series "Blue Bloods."

The Boston native also had a sweet Valentine's surprise planned for McCarthy. He shared another video in which a camera was filming an empty room apparently in advance of a Zoom meeting.

"Donnie Wahlberg!" the former Playboy model could be heard saying happily off camera.

"Yes?" he asked to which she replied, "You're so crazy!"

"Why?" Wahlberg responded.

McCarthy then walked into the frame holding a giant gold and pink balloon bouquet as the two burst into laughter.

"You're so crazy," she said again while showing off the bouquet and beaming at the camera.

"I love you," he said.

"I love you so much," McCarthy replied.

Wahlberg wrote on the clip, "She thought we had a zoom meeting until…I got her again!"

"Never stop loving," he added.

McCarthy also shared a Valentine's Day tribute to her spouse on her own Instagram Story.

The "Scream 3" star posted a photo of the two dancing at their wedding while animated hearts and arrows flew around them.

"Happy Valentine's Day to my one and only. You are the love and light of my life," McCarthy wrote on the clip.

The New Kids on the Block founding member and the "Masked Singer" judge began dating in July 2014 and went on to tie the knot in August 2014. The couple renew their wedding vows every year on their anniversary.

In January 2021, Wahlberg opened up about their bond to Fox News Digital, sharing that the two approach their marriage the same way they do their work.

"That's how we are. We just always reference each other. And I appreciate what you said about us being a successful couple, especially in Hollywood, but we don't think of ourselves as a Hollywood couple," Wahlberg explained before expounding on his point.

"We don't live in Hollywood. You know, we don't really think we're Hollywood. We just think we're real people. I mean, I grew up... we both grew up really poor Irish Catholics – her in the Midwest, me on the East Coast. We live in the Midwest. Her family is still there, my family's still there on the East Coast. And, you know, Hollywood is just where we have to go to work sometimes."

The "Blue Bloods" star continued: "I don't think we think of ourselves as Hollywood or part of Hollywood in the traditional sense. I think we're just entertainers who entertain. And it's one of the reasons we live in the Midwest, you know. We made a commitment to be together for the rest of our lives and to raise our kids in a very... in an environment like we grew up in. And that's not really Hollywood."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.