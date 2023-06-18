Jennifer Lopez shared the love on Father's Day.

Lopez, 53, made a "Daddy Appreciation post" in honor of her husband, Ben Affleck.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner took off his shirt and showed off his impressive abs in the mirror selfie shared with J.Lo's 247 million Instagram followers.

"Daddy Appreciation Post. Happy Father’s Day Papa," she wrote. "And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!!

"We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know."

Affleck appeared to be holding his phone with one hand while posing for the snap, which also revealed matching shoulder tattoos to complement his massive Phoenix back tattoo.

Despite having chaotic schedules, the couple seemed completely at ease in each other's arms for a few candid selfies.

Lopez and Affleck have five children together in their blended family.

She has 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex, Marc Anthony.

Affleck and ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, have three kids: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

Ben and Jen first became engaged in 2002, and had plans to marry in September 2003, but postponed their wedding and eventually called off their relationship by January 2004.

They rekindled their romance in April 2021 after she broke up with ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez and he split from Ana de Armas.

She announced their engagement last year, and revealed he proposed while she was in the bathtub.

Lopez announced her marriage to the "Good Will Hunting" actor in a newsletter post to subscribers, where she revealed they said their vows at The Little White Wedding Chapel just after midnight on July 17.

One month later, they hosted a second wedding at their $8 million estate in Georgia after returning from a honeymoon in Italy.