Jennifer Lopez spoke directly to critics who are skeptical about her new cocktail brand, Delola.

Lopez took to Instagram to share a video of herself while on her way to purchase some of her new cocktail beverages to prep for Fourth of July festivities on Tuesday.

She addressed comments about her drinking status while admitting there was a time when she was sober, but now she indulges in the occasional alcoholic beverage.

"You know what, I know that a lot of people have been talking about, ‘Oh, she doesn’t even drink, what’s she doing with a cocktail out?' And to tell you the truth, for a long time I didn’t drink," the 53-year-old said.

BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER LOPEZ CATCH INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS WITH TOM BRADY IN THE HAMPTONS

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE INSTAGRAM POST

Lopez continued, "Years back, as you will see from several photos of me out, over the past 10, maybe 15 years, I have been, you know, having the occasional cocktail."

Ben Affleck's wife clarified that she does "enjoy the occasional cocktail."

"I do drink responsibly, I don’t drink to get s---faced. I drink to be social and to have a nice time and just relax and let loose a bit, but always responsibly," she continued.

The "Marry Me" actress shared that throughout the years, she struggled to find her signature drink and in JLo fashion, she opted to create a cocktail brand herself.

"I have to tell you, I’ve tried a lot of different things, cocktails. I was into White Russians at one point, I was into rosé, but I never found anything that I really loved, like, ‘OK, that’s what I love, this is what I like to drink when I have a drink,’" she said.

"And so like anything else in my life, I made it myself. I created Delola and Delola is really about a healthier way, something that fit my lifestyle to drink the way that I would drink, the way Jennifer drinks," Lopez said, explaining that her beverages are gluten-free with "natural flavors" and "lower calories."

She concluded, "Beautiful spritzers that I came up with, ready to be poured over ice, super easy, something that fits my lifestyle, not something that is gonna have to be belabored, and I have to work on to get the right flavor and so that’s what I created."

Lopez shared the news of Delola on Instagram in April and was faced with some heavy backlash. Fans were "disappointed" in Jennifer's comment section on the promotional video at the time.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE INSTAGRAM POST

"Now it’s just another celebrity alcohol brand," one user wrote, adding, "I’ve always been a fan of JLO but again this is really really disappointing and her messaging is very confusing."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Another user pointed out Affleck's sobriety and public struggles with alcohol.

"This is probably not the best way to support a sober husband," another user added.

In the video, Lopez shared that her brand was inspired by the Italian coast. "There is something about it that just speaks to me," she said at the time.

Jennifer said Delola has been in the works for two years, and she founded the company with Ken Austin, Jenna Fagnan and manager Benny Medina.