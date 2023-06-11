Jennifer Garner and Sheryl Lee Ralph shared a deep bond during their Variety "Actors on Actors" interview with each other.

In the video, posted on YouTube, Ralph notes that the actresses "have so many things in common."

"With all the celebrity and all of that, I feel like I have a very normal life, and I think you have that similar sort of vibe. And we love our kids," the "Abbot Elementary" star said.

"Yeah, of course, and all the stuff that comes with it," Garner replied.

Garner also said later, "all the mess of parenting. It’s a gift."

VIOLET AFFLECK TO AVA PHILLIPPE: HOLLYWOOD STARS' KIDS ALL GROWN UP

The 51-year-old was married to Ben Affleck from 2005 to 2018, and the couple share three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

Ralph was married to ex-husband Eric Maurice from 1990 to 2001 and shares two children with him, Etienne Maurice, 31, and Ivy-Victoria, 28.

The Emmy winner also praised Garner and herself for the work they’ve done to maintain positive relationships with their respective exes.

"Both of us having gone through divorce," Ralph said. "You did something that I did as well, and that was maintain as healthy a relationship with my ex for the health and well-being of my children."

She continued, "And with the spotlight on us all the time, sometimes that can be difficult."

"But when I look at my kids, when I see you and your kids, I was like, ‘Girl, we did that,’" Ralph said, to which the "Alias" star Garner responded, "We’re doing it!" Both stars also gave each other a fist bump to commemorate the moment.

BEN AFFLECK ADDRESSES SAYING HE FELT 'TRAPPED' IN MARRIAGE TO JENNIFER GARNER: 'THAT'S NOT TRUE'

Garner and Affleck have worked to keep their kids out of the spotlight and off social media.

In a recent interview with Allure, the "Juno" star admitted she was a "nightmare" first-time mother.

"Your kids will really figure out who they are and what they are when they’re older, and most likely they will hew toward lovely. I have a lot of faith in my kids," she said. "I don’t love every behavior all the time, always. It’s gnarly growing up. We didn’t have the eyes on us that our kids have. I was such a first-time mom. My eldest daughter didn’t have a shot. She couldn’t have a free thought – I was all over her. I was a nightmare for everyone around me."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She also shared that after the birth of her first child, Violet, the relentless hounding by the paparazzi impacted her life.

"There were two decades where it was really hard to hold a conversation. Not in a woe-is-me, poor celebrity way. I was on baby watch every single day," Garner said. "The day after I had a baby, the paparazzi were watching again. They kind of rush you through your life because they’re just trying to get to the next stage of something they can sell."

Garner noted she doesn’t read about herself in the media either.

"I learned a while ago that I’m way too sensitive to what is written about me, my family," she told the outlet. "The only things I have on my phone are the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal. I can’t even have CNN."