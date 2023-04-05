Jennifer Aniston had a hard lesson to learn after she decided to splurge her "Friends" money in the early days of the show.

In a TikTok shared by PopSugar, the star was asked what her first big purchase was with her paycheck from the hit sitcom.

"I do remember my first big splurge was on a Mercedes that had a for sale sign on it for almost two years," Aniston said in the interview.

"There was a little white 280 SL Mercedes, and it was there for a long time. It could have been over two years. And I always was like, ‘I can’t wait, someday, someday.’ And then one day I bought it."

But sadly, the car wasn’t all she had hoped it would be.

"And then I drove it, and then drove it again. And it never drove again."

She continued, explaining, "It was a lemon, and that’s why it’s been sitting there. And I didn’t know any better to get it checked out…so that was a nice 25-year-old mistake."

Aniston and her "Friends" castmates eventually earned $1 million per episode during the show’s final season, making her and co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow the highest paid actresses on television at the time.

The 54-year-old revealed her car fail alongside her "Murder Mystery 2" co-star Adam Sandler while the two were promoting the Netflix movie.

Sandler and Aniston have been friends for 30 years, first meeting as teenagers when she was dating one of his friends. They hit it off instantly while sharing a meal at Jerry's Deli, with a side of pickles, and the rest is history.